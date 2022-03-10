Andhra Pradesh retains top rank in Skoch State of Governance ranking in 2021 

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again bagged the top rank in the Skoch State of Governance rankings.

The second rank was bagged by West Bengal and Odisha was ranked 3, Gujarat was ranked 4 and Maharashtra was ranked 5. Neighbouring Telangana was ranked 6.

In the ranking assessment by Skoch, a New Delhi-based think tank, Andhra Pradesh also bagged top position in police and safety, agriculture, district administration and rural development.

According to a release, the State retained the first rank for the second consecutive year. In 2020 too, Andhra Pradesh bagged top rank in governance. Andhra Pradesh was ranked at second position in 2018 and later it slipped to 4th position in 2019, according to Skoch.