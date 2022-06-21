Andhra Pradesh: Restore welfare schemes for Muslims, TDP tells CM

‘Withdrawal of schemes has pushed the community into poverty’

‘Withdrawal of schemes has pushed the community into poverty’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore the ‘Ramzan Tofa’, ‘Dulhan’ and ‘Videsi Vidya’ programmes for the Muslims.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Satya Prasad said that almost all the welfare programmes for the Muslims were shelved during the past three years and this had pushed the community into poverty. “Their (Muslims) living standards have been badly hit due to the withdrawal of all welfare benefits,” he said.

“The government has not only ignored the welfare of Muslims, but also remained indifferent to the attacks and atrocities against them. No action was taken and no arrests were made against the culprits of attacks on the Muslims,” he alleged.

Recalling the promises made to the minorities in the run-up to the 2019 elections by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader alleged that ‘not a single paisa’ was released for the welfare programmes for the Muslims in the past three years.

“No funds were given for Shadi Khanas and for repairs of the places of worship,” he added.