Andhra Pradesh: Resolve pending cases, NHRC Chairman tells Tirupati administration

NHRC Chairman Justice Arun Mishra being felicitated by District Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy in Tirupati on Sunday.

August 07, 2022 20:23 IST

It also seeks report on the action taken in the cases already addressed

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice Arun Mishra has directed the Tirupati district administration to clear the pending cases pertaining to individual human rights and come up with a report on the action taken in the cases already resolved.

Justice Mishra, along with panel members Mahesh Mittal Kumar, Dhyaneswar Manohar Mulay, Rajiv Jain, and Devender Kumar Singh; Joint Secretary Harish Chandra Chaudhary; and SPF Director-General Santosh Mehra, discussed human rights issues with District Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy and later with Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy on Sunday.

“The Constitution provided every citizen the right to lead a dignified life in a free environment. Any violation in this regard can be brought to the notice of the NHRC through its website or email, or the grievance can even be personally informed to the members. It is on everyone of us to safeguard the rights provided by the Constitution,” Justice Mishra observed.

On the pending cases, the panel directed the officials to try to resolve such issues at the lower levels, rather than escalating them, which could cause heartburn in the aggrieved denizens.

“The illiterate and poor beneficiaries cannot approach the NHRC on their own to get the benefits due to them. It is hence for the officials to deliver them the same and obviate the need for them to explore such avenues,” he explained.

District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanakanarasa Reddy and SVR Ruia Government General Hospital Superintendent K. Bharati participated in the meeting.