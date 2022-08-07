Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Resolve pending cases, NHRC Chairman tells Tirupati administration

NHRC Chairman Justice Arun Mishra being felicitated by District Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy in Tirupati on Sunday.
A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 07, 2022 20:23 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:23 IST

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice Arun Mishra has directed the Tirupati district administration to clear the pending cases pertaining to individual human rights and come up with a report on the action taken in the cases already resolved.

Justice Mishra, along with panel members Mahesh Mittal Kumar, Dhyaneswar Manohar Mulay, Rajiv Jain, and Devender Kumar Singh; Joint Secretary Harish Chandra Chaudhary; and SPF Director-General Santosh Mehra, discussed human rights issues with District Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy and later with Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The Constitution provided every citizen the right to lead a dignified life in a free environment. Any violation in this regard can be brought to the notice of the NHRC through its website or email, or the grievance can even be personally informed to the members. It is on everyone of us to safeguard the rights provided by the Constitution,” Justice Mishra observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the pending cases, the panel directed the officials to try to resolve such issues at the lower levels, rather than escalating them, which could cause heartburn in the aggrieved denizens.

“The illiterate and poor beneficiaries cannot approach the NHRC on their own to get the benefits due to them. It is hence for the officials to deliver them the same and obviate the need for them to explore such avenues,” he explained.

District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanakanarasa Reddy and SVR Ruia Government General Hospital Superintendent K. Bharati participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
human rights
Read more...