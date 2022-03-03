Andhra Pradesh reschedules Intermediate exams from April 22

Board revises dates to avoid clash with JEE mains

Board revises dates to avoid clash with JEE mains

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has pushed back the schedule of the Intermediate Public Examinations- 2022 to avoid a clash with the dates of JEE Main exams scheduled from April 16 to 21.

“To avoid a clash between the dates of the two examinations (IPE and JEE main exams), the Intermediate exams have been postponed and rescheduled from April 22 to May 12,” said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, at a press conference here on Thursday.

The Minister said that after realising that the dates of the Intermediate exam schedule released by the Board earlier clashed with the JEE main exam, announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into IITs, the Board reviewed its decision and revised the schedule.

“A good number of students from the State are aspirants of seats in IITs. We did not want to cause any inconvenience to them,” said the Minister.

According to the revised schedule, students of Intermediate first year will write their exams from April 22 to May 11, and senior Intermediate students will take their exams from April 23 to May 12. Practical exams for ‘Science students would he held from March 11 to 31, every day (including on Sundays) in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

10 lakh to appear

Intermediate Board Secretary M. Seshagiri Babu said nearly 10 lakh students would appear for the examinations, adding that 1,400 exam centres were established for theory exams while students will appear for Practical exams in 975 centres.

As per the new schedule, students of Inter first year will write exam in second language paper-I on April 22 (Friday), English Paper-I on April 25 (Monday), Mathematics Paper- I A, Botany- Paper I and Civics Paper-I on April 27 (Wednesday), Mathematics Paper-I B, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on April 29 (Friday), Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on May 2 (Monday), Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts, Music Paper-I on May 6 (Friday); Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I and Bridge course Maths Paper-I (for Bi.P. C students) on May 9 (Monday), and Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on May 11 (Wednesday).

Students of Intermediate second year will write their second language Paper-II on April 23 (Saturday), English Paper-II on April 26 (Tuesday), Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II on April 28 (Thursday), Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II on April 30 (Saturday), Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II on May 5 (Thursday), Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts, Music Paper-II on May 7 (Saturday), Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II and Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (for Bi.P.C students) on May 10 (Tuesday) and Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on May 12 (Thursday).