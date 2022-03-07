Andhra Pradesh reports zero COVID-19 deaths for sixth consecutive day

Active caseload falls below 1,000 after a year

Andhra Pradesh reported 61 coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning.

The State has logged no death due to COVID-19 infection for the last six days. The cumulative tally increased to 23,18,478 while the toll remained at 14,729. Also, for the first time in a year since March 8, 2021, the number of active cases tally fell below 1,000.

The active case tally came down to 887 after 237 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 23,02,862 and 99.33% respectively. The daily test positivity rate was below 1% at 0.81% for the fifth consecutive day and the overall test positivity rate of 3.31 crore samples tested remained at 0.81%.

East Godavari district reported 19 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (9), Chittoor (8), Prakasam (6), West Godavari (6), Krishna (5), Nellore (4), Visakhapatnam (2), Anantapur (1) and Kadapa (1). Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no new case.

More than 71% of the total active cases are from four districts including East Godavari (325), West Godavari (120) and Krishna (115). All other districts together have less than 29% of the active cases.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,417), Chittoor (2,72,317), Guntur (2,03,153), West Godavari (1,93,255), Visakhapatnam (1,90,832), Anantapur (1,77,282), Nellore (1,64,329), Prakasam (1,55,892), Kurnool (1,44,236), Krishna (1,36,854), Kadapa (1,34,863), Srikakulam (1,33,929) and Vizianagaram (92,224).