Andhra Pradesh reports two COVID-19 deaths and 253 infections

East Godavari district accounts for more than half of the active cases tally

A health technician collecting samples from a woman for the COVID-19 test, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh reported two COVID-19 deaths and 253 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative toll and tally to 14,718 and 23,16,964 respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of the 19,432 samples tested was 1.30%. The number of recoveries and the recovery rate increased to 22,97,065 and 99.14% respectively as 635 patients recovered in the past day.

There were 5,181 active cases in the State, and 55% of them were in East Godavari district alone. Krishna district had 12.18% active cases (631) while West Godavari logged 10.27% (532) active cases.

Chittoor and West Godavari reported one death each in the past day.

All the districts reported not more than 40 infections in the past day. Guntur led the chart with 40 cases. It was followed by East Godavari (39), West Godavari (37), Anantapur (27), Chittoor (27), Visakhapatnam (22), Krishna (20), Prakasam (16), Kadapa (10), Nellore (8), Kurnool (4), Vizianagaram (2) and Srikakulam (1).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,183), Chittoor (2,72,225), Guntur (2,02,932), West Godavari (1,93,020), Visakhapatnam (1,90,699), Anantapur (1,77,118), Nellore (1,64,267), Prakasam (1,55,785), Kurnool (1,44,221), Krishna (1,36,677), Kadapa (1,34,814), Srikakulam (1,33,916) and Vizianagaram (92,212).