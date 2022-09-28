Andhra Pradesh: Reports on new zone misleading, says Railways

ADVERTISEMENT

The Railways has clarified that there is no truth in the reports that have appeared in a section of the media that the “railway zone is not possible.”

In a statement here on Wednesday, the Railways said the architectural plan for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone headquarters was submitted to the architect for scrutiny.

It further said that the SCoR zone would comprise the existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions, and a part of the Waltair Division to be merged with the Vijayawada Division. The residual portion of the Waltair Division would be made a new division with headquarters in Rayagada under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The South Central Railway (SCR) would comprise the existing Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nanded divisions.

The Railways further noted that following the government’s approval for setting up the SCoR, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had been posted in Visakhapatnam and directed to undertake planning and preparatory work for formation of the zone.

A DPR, submitted by the OSD/SCoR is currently under review, it said.

“Some newspapers have published articles on the zone without knowing the actual facts, which is misleading the readers and the common people, and creating a bad image of the Railways,” the statement said.