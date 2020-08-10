Andhra Pradesh reports 80 more deaths, 7,665 new cases

Number of tests crosses the 25-lakh mark

The State reported 7,665 new COVID infections and 80 new deaths during the past 24 hours.

The number of cases came down after witnessing over 10,000 cases per day for six days.

The number of samples tested too came down to 46,999 in the past day to over 60,000 tests conducted daily for six consecutive days earlier. The positivity rate of tests conducted in the past day is 16% which is similar to the positivity rate witnessed the previous days. The number of samples tested conducted in the State crossed the 25-lakh-mark to reach 25,34,304. The overall positivity rate also increased to 9.29%.

Tally goes up to 2.35 lakh

The tally of infections mounted to 2,35,525 and the death toll to 2,116. The number of recoveries further went up to 1,45,636 as 6,924 patients have recovered in the past day. Currently, 87,773 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID.

Highest daily spike in E.G.

East Godavari district again reported the highest daily spike of 1,235 cases and four deaths.

It is followed by Kurnool with 883 cases and six deaths, West Godavari (722 cases, 9 deaths), Anantapur (631, 5), Guntur (621, 10), Visakhapatnam (620, 5), Vizianagaram (574, 5), Nellore (511, 5), Chittoor (479, 6), Prakasam (450, 11), Kadapa (439, 7), Srikakulam (354, 7) and Krishna (146, 0).

Recovery rate

The district tallies and their recovery rates are as follows: East Godavari (32,938 cases, 56% recovered), Kurnool (28,314, 65%), Anantapur (24,738,71%), Guntur (22,339, 65%), Visakhapatnam (20,113, 59%), West Godavari (18,869, 77%), Chittoor (17,576, 59%), Kadapa (13,876, 53%), Nellore (13,731, 50%), Srikakulam (11,333, 59%), Krishna (10,438, 63%), Vizianagaram (9380, 41%) and Prakasam (8985,62).