Andhra Pradesh reports 76 COVID-19 cases

No deaths registered in the State in 24 hours

No deaths registered in the State in 24 hours

The State reported 76 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The number of cumulative cases increased to 23,18,338 while the death toll remained at 14,729.

The number of active cases came down to 1,151 as 266 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and the recovery rate increased to 23,02,458 and 99.3% respectively.

Anantapur reported 19 cases in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari (13), Guntur (10), Krishna (8), East Godavari (7), Prakasam (5), Visakhapatnam (4), Chittoor (3), Vizianagaram (3), Nellore (2) and Kadapa (2).

There were no new infections reported from Kurnool and Srikakulam.