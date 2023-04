April 18, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh reported 48 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, ending Monday. The number of active cases reached 359, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 30 patients recovered in the past day. Most COVID-19 infections are being reported in urban areas.

During the past week, the State has reported more than 450 infections. So far, the State have reported 23,39,833 COVID-19 infections.