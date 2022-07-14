Andhra Pradesh reports 407 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported more than 400 COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day on Thursday, and the single-day tally stood at 407 against 403 on Wednesday.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s status report, the State’s cumulative tally increased to 23,25,203. The total number of recoveries stood at 23,08,349, which included 328 in the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities remained at 14,733. The active cases tally increased to 2,121.