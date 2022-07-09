Andhra Pradesh reports 347 fresh cases in a day

Staff Reporter July 09, 2022 17:53 IST

Nearly 1,000 cases were reported in three days and 3,655 cases in one month

Andhra Pradesh reported 347 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The single-day tally was the highest in the past five months. On Friday, the State reported 322 infections, and nearly a 1,000 infections were reported in the past three days. The active case tally increased to 1,816 six days after crossing the 1,000-mark. The cumulative tally increased to 23,23,663 and the death toll continues to remain at 14,731. No COVID death was reported in the State during the past five months. The State began witnessing a rise in the incidence of COVID-19 infections during the past month. Between June 9 and July 9, 3,655 new infections were reported.



