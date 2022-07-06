Andhra Pradesh reports 322 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Test positivity rate was 20.92% in Visakhapatnam between June 28 and July 4

Andhra Pradesh reported 322 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past four months.

The active cases tally jumped to 1,418, and 154 patients recovered in the past day. During the past five days, more than 1,100 infections were reported.

The total recoveries stood at 23,06,537, while the cumulative tally increased to 23,22,686.

The test positivity rate between June 28 and July 4 in Visakhapatnam was 20.92%. In Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Prakasam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts, it was more than 10% during the week.