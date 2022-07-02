Andhra Pradesh reports 223 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 223 COVID-19 infections in the 24-hours ending Saturday morning.

The number of active cases inched closer to 1,000 and stood at 977. On Friday, the State reported 194 infections.

The number of recoveries also increased to 23,06,088, including 114 in the past day.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,21,796, while the death toll remained at 14,731.