Andhra Pradesh reports 128 new cases and one more death

One more death and 128 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported by the State in the past 24 hours as on Thursday morning.

The positive tally has gone up to 3245 and the death toll rose to 59. The new case of death was reported in Kurnool district which has highest number of cases and deaths.

Of the 128 fresh cases, 54 are of locals and 74 are of migrant returnees. A majority of the migrant returnees have recovered.

During the past day, 68 persons have recovered and so far 2125 patients were discharged after full recovery.

Currently there are 1061 active cases in the State. The number of active cases rose in the recent past due to the increasing number of cases of migrant returnees and foreign returnees.

The State completed 3.42 lakh tests including the 9858 tests conducted in the past day.