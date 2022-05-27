Andhra Pradesh: Renovated Venkateswara temple in Vizianagaram to be reopened soon

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to take part in Santi Kalyana Mahotsavam on June 10

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to take part in Santi Kalyana Mahotsavam on June 10

The trust board of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, located at Balaji Nagar in Vizianagaram, has been making elaborate arrangements for special prayers and homams between June 4 and 12 in which thousands of devotees are expected to take part and offer prayers to the presiding deity.

The temple, originally constructed in 1980, has been renovated as the ceiling and other parts of the structure were in a dilapidated condition. The renovated structure would help ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees who visit the temple in large numbers.

Many devotees contributed donations for the renovation of the temple, which was taken up eight months ago.

Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy would oversee installation of the deity and participate in Santi Kalyana Mahotsavam on June 10 according to the trust board chairman M.V.S.S. Surya Bhagavan and general secretary P. Venkata Jagannatha Raju.

Trust board members S. Narayana Rao, priests Phaniharam Rangacharyulu and S.K.P. Radhakrishnacharyulu have been reviewing arrangements for celestial processions and cultural activities which were planned between June 4 and 12 on the temple premises.