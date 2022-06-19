Andhra Pradesh: rename Konaseema district after Ambedkar, YSRCP leader urges State government

June 19, 2022 20:41 IST

‘People from all walks of life are supporting the decision’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Vizianagaram district Ambedkar Forum member Pandranki Venkata Ramana on Sunday urged the State government to finalise Ambedkar-Konaseema district name immediately since the gazette notification was given on May 18th.

Mr. Venkata Ramana. who recently joined YSRCP after resigning as district president of Bahujan Samaj Party, said that people from all walks of life welcoming the inclusion of Ambedkar name in the district since his ideology was aimed at benefiting the whole society. “The government should take a final decision confirming the name of Ambedkar-Konaseema district. It should arrest the persons who instigated violence at Amalapuram”, he added.

Forum members B. Bhanumurthy, Ganta Veerraju, M. Satish and others, who have been staging protests over the issue in Vizianagaram, urged the government to identify the persons involved in violent incidents.