Andhra Pradesh registers steep increase in revenue from mining

April 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The revenue increased from ₹1,950 crore in 2018-19 to ₹4,756 crore in 2022-23, says Director of Mines and Geology

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkat Reddy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The government’s revenue from mining increased steeply from ₹1,950 crore in 2018-19 to ₹4,756 crore in 2022-23, and the number of illegal mining cases during 2019-23 was 786 compared to 424 in 2014-19, said Director of Mines and Geology and AP Mineral Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.G. Venkat Reddy.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Venkat Reddy said the Mines & Geology (M&G) Department earned ₹65.24 crore from excavation of 1.25 crore cubic metres of gravel in 2019-22, whereas 41.62 lakh cubic metres was taken out in 2014-19 and the revenue stood at ₹12.62 crore.

Illegal mining

The government attached top priority to curbing illegal mining, for which 13 regional squads were constituted, and a toll-free number 1800 5994599 was set up to record complaints and take necessary action.

The APMDC began e-auction of minor minerals in 6,000 hectares spread across 1,200 areas.

