HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh registers steep increase in revenue from mining

The revenue increased from ₹1,950 crore in 2018-19 to ₹4,756 crore in 2022-23, says Director of Mines and Geology

April 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkat Reddy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkat Reddy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The government’s revenue from mining increased steeply from ₹1,950 crore in 2018-19 to ₹4,756 crore in 2022-23, and the number of illegal mining cases during 2019-23 was 786 compared to 424 in 2014-19, said Director of Mines and Geology and AP Mineral Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.G. Venkat Reddy.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Venkat Reddy said the Mines & Geology (M&G) Department earned ₹65.24 crore from excavation of 1.25 crore cubic metres of gravel in 2019-22, whereas 41.62 lakh cubic metres was taken out in 2014-19 and the revenue stood at ₹12.62 crore.

Illegal mining

The government attached top priority to curbing illegal mining, for which 13 regional squads were constituted, and a toll-free number 1800 5994599 was set up to record complaints and take necessary action.

The APMDC began e-auction of minor minerals in 6,000 hectares spread across 1,200 areas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / mining

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.