Andhra Pradesh registers 98 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Tharun Boda June 25, 2022 18:12 IST

Tharun Boda June 25, 2022 18:12 IST

It is the highest single-day tally in the last three months

It is the highest single-day tally in the last three months

In the highest single-day tally in the last three months, Andhra Pradesh reported 98 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. On Friday, the State had reported 87 infections. The cumulative tally increased to 23,20,780. The tally of active cases, which was 115 on June 11, climbed to 462. The total number of recoveries increased to 23,05,587, including 42 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. During the past two weeks, the State had reported 698 infections.



Our code of editorial values