Andhra Pradesh registers 440 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh reported 440 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.
On Friday, the State had reported 515 infections. In the past one week, it registered 3,364 infections.
The cumulative tally increased to 23,29,106 and the number of active cases inched closer to 3,000 and reached 2,923.
As many as 418 patients recovered in the past one day. The death toll remained at 14,733.
