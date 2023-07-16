Andhra Pradesh registers 2,329 dengue and 1,630 malaria cases this year so far, says health official

July 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Public Health and Family Welfare Director V. Ramireddy has said that the Health Department is going all out to check the outbreak of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the State during the ongoing monsoon season.

‘Precautionary measures in place’

“All precautionary measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases are in place in the State,” Dr. Ramireddy said in a release on Sunday.

Dr. Ramireddy said the Health Department had identified 1,969 malaria-risk villages with 4.72 lakh population in the state based on the incidence of malaria during the past four years.

“A total of 35,22,451 people having fever have been screened and 1,630 malaria cases diagnosed so far this year,” he said.

Dr. Ramireddy said 40,194 samples of sera had been collected from those showing symptoms of dengue, and 2,329 of them were found to be positive at 54 identified Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals.

Spraying and fogging operations

He said the first round of indoor residual spray operations was undertaken between April and June, and the second round was underway in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalli districts.

In all other districts, the second round of indoor residual spray had begun on July 15, which would be completed by August 1.

He said all the remedial measures such as treatment, mass and contact survey, focal spray, anti-larval operations, indoor space spray and fogging operations were being carried out.

RDT kits

Malaria and dengue rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits were positioned at the Village Health Clinics, and the testing facilities were increased at all levels, as a result of which the number of cases also increased this year, Dr. Ramireddy said.

The Central government distributed 25.95 lakh long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in the tribal malaria-prone areas of the State so far, he said.

Release of about one crore gambusia fishes in all the identified water bodies, in coordination with the Fisheries Department, for prevention and control of mosquito larvae was underway, Dr. Ramireddy said. He said the government was providing free treatment to dengue and malaria patients since 2019.

