Andhra Pradesh registers 119 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 119 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,22,364, while the toll remained at 14,731.

The active cases tally increased to 1,250. During the past day, 101 patients recovered. With this, the total number of recoveries increased to 23,06,383. The test positivity rate in the districts continued to be high.