Andhra Pradesh: Regional Archives Centre opened in Nannaya university in Rajamahendravaram

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao and State Archives Director V. Rangaraj during the inauguration of Regional Archives Centre on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

It has a treasure trove of documents, official records and revenue documents from early 1830s, says State Archives Director

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao and Andhra Pradesh State Archives Director V. Rangaraj on Friday inaugurated the regional office of the State Archives on the AKNU campus here.

The fifth regional centre of the State Archives will preserve the records, including Godavari district gazettes dating back to 1871-1930. In Andhra Pradesh, the other regional archives centres are located in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Anantapur.

Addressing the gathering of students and research scholars, Mr. Rangaraj has said that the regional centre has a treasure trove of documents, official records and revenue documents from early 1830s.

The total collection of records to be preserved in the Rajamahendravaram regional centre include Revenue Disposal records (1905-1930), Gazettes of India (1866-1922), St. Fort George Gazettes, (Madras, 1832-1930), Board of Revenue Records (Madras, 1879-1925) and District Munsif Court Records (1836-1856).

Prof. Jagannadha Rao has stated that the official records and documents would be useful for the research and study on the Godavari region, history and culture and politics during the period of the British. The centre will be run by the State Archives in support of the AP State Council of Higher Education.

State Archives Assistant Directors P. Venugopal and G.Ch. Nayak, AKNU Registrar T. Ashok and other teaching staff were present.