Andhra Pradesh: Regaining power will remain a distant dream for Congress party, says Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

April 29, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel has said the Congress party lacks the strength to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership has no match. Mr. Modi has earned people’s confidence, which makes it impossible for the Congress party to stage a comeback, he asserts.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Patel said that Mr. Modi was laying focus on development, and the opposition parties were desperately trying to pull the rug from under his feet through questionable means.

Whatever be their tricks, the Opposition would not be able to succeed. Regaining power would remain a dream for the Congress party, he said.

The Union government increased the budgetary allocation for drinking water infrastructure from ₹60,000 crore to ₹70,000 crore with the target to supply clean and safe water to every household in the country by the end of 2024, the Minister said, and added that such was the commitment to the people’s well-being.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the drinking water projects being funded by the Centre have remained nonstarters,” Mr. Patel said.

He further said that Mr. Modi was personally campaigning for greater consumption of millets, which make a nutritious diet to be taken on a daily basis.

Indians were having meals that lacked the required nutritional value. The Central government had declared 2018 as the ‘Year of Millets’, but did not stop stressing on their importance thereafter, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Patel painted a lotus as part of the BJP’s wall-writing campaign at Nagarjuna Nagar in Vijayawada and visited the Kondapalli fort.