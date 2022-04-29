Andhra Pradesh: Red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh seized in Seshachalam Hills

The Railway Kodur sub-control team of Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APRSASTF), during a combing operation, seized 16 logs from the Gilakallu forest area in Balapalle range of Seshachalam Hills on Friday. The value of the logs is said to be more than ₹50 lakh in the international market.

According to the task force officials, a combing party led by Deputy SP D. Murali Dhar was scanning the hilly terrain in the early hours and spotted smuggling operatives carrying the logs. Upon seeing the task force, the operatives abandoned the logs and fled. The task force personnel recovered the logs and shifted them to the area godown.

Task Force SP M. Sundar Rao dispatched additional forces to flush out the operatives from the hill ranges. Rewards were announced to the combing party. A case has ben registered and further investigation is on.