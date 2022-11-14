Andhra Pradesh: Red sanders logs worth ₹30 lakh seized in Rajampeta

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
November 14, 2022 01:18 IST

A team of Red Sanders Task Force with the seized logs at Rollamadugu forest area near Rajampeta in Annamayya district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Combing parties of the Red Sanders Task Force on Sunday seized 15 red sanders logs worth ₹30 lakh at two different forest locations in Seshachalam hills under the Rajampeta division in Annamayya district.

Superintendent of Police (Task Force) Meda Sundara Rao said that two combing parties were on patrol along the forest fringe areas at Rollamadugu and Chinna Kona beats.

Seeing the task force personnel, the smuggling operatives reportedly abandoned the logs in the bushes and escaped into the forests. After a thorough search, the task force seized 15 logs at the two places and shifted them to the area’s forest godown.

The official said that additional forces were deployed to intensify combing operations in the Rajampeta division and to flush out the smuggling operatives.

