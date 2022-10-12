Andhra Pradesh: Red sanders logs worth ₹1 crore seized in Annamayya district

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
October 12, 2022 01:17 IST

A combing party of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force on Tuesday recovered 41 logs, worth about ₹1 crore in the international market, from the Seshachalam forest at Peddakona.

SP (Task Force) M. Sundar Rao told the media that the combing party of the Railway Kodur and Kadapa teams had launched searches at Sanipaya and Rallamadugu stretches on Monday. During one of the searches on Tuesday, the team came across a dump at Peddakona. The SP said the logs were about to get transported when they were seized.

Additional forces were deployed to flush out the smuggling operatives from the Seshachalam hills. The seized logs were shifted to the area godown. A case was registered at the Task Force police station at Tirupati.

