Andhra Pradesh: Red Cross contract employee ‘attempts suicide’ in Kurnool
A contract employee, Ramanjaneyulu, working as a lab technician in the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank here attempted suicide on Saturday by dousing himself with petrol, but the staff at the District Panchayat Office thwarted the untoward incident and sent him to the Government General Hospital.
The employee was removed from service by the Red Cross Society Central Office at Vijayawada recently, but he had reportedly refused to take orders given by the Joint Collector.
Responding to the allegations levelled by Mr. Ramanjaneyulu, District Panchayat Officer Nagaraja Naidu, in-charge of the Kurnool Red Cross Society, denied the charges that the higherups in the Red Cross were “harassing” him.
“He was removed from service following allegations of irregularities in his work. If Mr. Ramanjaneyulu has grouse against any of us here, he is free to represent to higher officials and we are ready for any third-party inquiry in to the entire allegations being levelled by him,” said Mr. Nagaraja.
For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to: 100; or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.
