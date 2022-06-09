Andhra Pradesh: ‘Red’ category industries under PCB scanner in Visakhapatnam district

Industries under the ‘Red’ category in Visakhapatnam district will be closely monitored in respect of emission of air pollutants with immediate effect, according to Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman A.K. Parida.

In the district, there are 436 industries under the ‘Red’ category, 353 under ‘Orange’, 185 under ‘Green’, and 76 under ‘White’.

The focus will be on the 436 ‘Red’ category industries, of which 85 are pharmaceutical units in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City and 45 units at the APIIC’s Atchutapuram cluster.

Excluding about 150 mining units, focus would next be on the 150 other Red category units.

“A Mobile Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station is in place at Brandix to monitor air quality until two CAAQMS are permanently installed by the APPCB,” he added.