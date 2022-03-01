Andhra Pradesh records two deaths, 141 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Number of active cases comes down to 2,014

Andhra Pradesh reported two more deaths and 141 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) went above 1% after three days. Of the 11,571 samples tested during the period, 1.22% were confirmed positive.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,729 and 23,17,953 respectively. The number of active cases came down to 2,014 as 450 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate and total recoveries stood at 99.28% and 23,01,210 respectively.

Krishna and Guntur districts reported one death each in the past day. Krishna reported 41 infections in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari (23), East Godavari (16), Guntur (16), Chittoor (12), Anantapur (12), Visakhapatnam (7), Kadapa (5), Nellore (3), Prakasam (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Srikakulam (1). Kurnool reported no fresh case.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,344), Chittoor (2,72,285), Guntur (2,03,077), West Godavari (1,93,157), Visakhapatnam (1,90,788), Anantapur (1,77,218), Nellore (1,64,304), Prakasam (1,55,855), Kurnool (1,44,231), Krishna (1,36,814), Kadapa (1,34,842), Srikakulam (1,33,925) and Vizianagaram (92,218).