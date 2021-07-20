Andhra Pradesh records lowest test positive rate in last 114 days

Three districts witness zero deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 22 more deaths owing to coronavirus and 1,628 new infections in 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 13,154 and the cumulative tally to 19,41,724.

The daily test positivity rate of the 71,152 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.29%, the lowest in the past 114 days. The test positivity rate of the 2.36 crore samples tested so far remained at 8.21%.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 98.11% with 19,05,000 recoveries so far and 98.11% recovery rate. The mortality rate was put at 0.68%. During the past day, 2,744 patients recovered. The number of active cases in the State stood at 23,570.

Chittoor district reported five deaths, while Krishna reported four, Guntur and Prakasam reported three each and Anantapur reported two deaths in the past day. East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Three districts reported zero deaths.

East Godavari district reported 291 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (261), Nellore (241), Krishna (190), Prakasam (134), Guntur (112), West Godavari (99), Kadapa (92), Visakhapatnam (77), Kurnool (43), Anantapur (36), Srikakulam (27) and Vizianagaram (25).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,73,433), Chittoor (2,27,348), West Godavari (1,67,486), Guntur (1,66,231), Anantapur (1,55,614), Visakhapatnam (1,51,078), Nellore (1,31,641), Prakasam (1,26,789), Kurnool (1,22,902), Srikakulam (1,19,979), Kadapa (1,09,176), Krishna (1,06,026) and Vizianagaram (81,126).