ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh records excess rainfall in June, heavy rain likely from June 26: IMD

Published - June 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As against the normal rainfall of 61.8 mm until June 20, the State received 115.9 mm, with all districts in the Rayalaseema region recording an excess

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists get drenched as heavy rains engulf Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Except for a few North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, the State received excess rainfall from June 1 to June 20, per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data released on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As against the normal rainfall of 61.8 mm until June 20, the State received 115.9 mm, with all districts in the Rayalaseema region recording excess rainfall. While in this region, the normal rain for June is between 40 to 60 mm, almost all districts recorded rainfall above 100 mm. Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), East Godavari and Eluru are the districts that recorded deficient rainfall.

However, heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in North Coastal A.P. and South Coastal A.P. from June 26, under the influence of Southwest Monsoon, which has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Rayalaseema may not see any spell until June 27, while light rain at a few places accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On June 23 (Sunday), several parts of north coastal A.P. received moderate rainfall while Koyyuru in ASR district received 27 mm, the State’s highest rainfall. On June 22 (Saturday), Rajanagaram of East Godavari district received the State’s highest rainfall of 108.5 mm. Most places in the coastal districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US