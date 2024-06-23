Andhra Pradesh records excess rainfall in June, heavy rain likely from June 26: IMD

Except for a few North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, the State received excess rainfall from June 1 to June 20, per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data released on Sunday.

As against the normal rainfall of 61.8 mm until June 20, the State received 115.9 mm, with all districts in the Rayalaseema region recording excess rainfall. While in this region, the normal rain for June is between 40 to 60 mm, almost all districts recorded rainfall above 100 mm. Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), East Godavari and Eluru are the districts that recorded deficient rainfall.

However, heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in North Coastal A.P. and South Coastal A.P. from June 26, under the influence of Southwest Monsoon, which has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Rayalaseema may not see any spell until June 27, while light rain at a few places accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next two days.

On June 23 (Sunday), several parts of north coastal A.P. received moderate rainfall while Koyyuru in ASR district received 27 mm, the State’s highest rainfall. On June 22 (Saturday), Rajanagaram of East Godavari district received the State’s highest rainfall of 108.5 mm. Most places in the coastal districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.