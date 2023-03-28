HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh records 38 active COVID-19 infections

March 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh has registered a spike in COVID-19 infections, weeks after the neighbouring States registered a rise in the number of cases by hundreds.

As of Tuesday morning, the State recorded 35 active cases and eight new infections were reported on Monday, according to the data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. No new cases were reported on Tuesday in the State.

The neighbouring Karnataka registered 812 active cases, while Tamil Nadu had 634 active cases and Telangana 152 active cases.

The Health Department is conducting a fever survey to identify suspected COVID-19 infection in the State.

Since the last week of December 2022, the State reported about 80 COVID-19 infections. Since March 12, 2020, 23,39,144 cases have been reported and 14,733 persons have died of the infection.

