Andhra Pradesh records 37 deaths, 1,935 COVID cases in a day

VIJAYAWADA

13 July 2020 20:36 IST

10,000 cases reported in the last seven days

In an alarming development, the State reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,935 new infections during the past 24 hours as of Monday morning.

The death toll has mounted to 365 and the tally has crossed the 30,000-mark and reached 31,103, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. The tally doubled in just 13 days and nearly 10,000 cases were reported in the past six days. Also, 100 deaths were reported in the past five days.

With the discharge of 1,052 patients, the number of recoveries is at 16,464 and there are 14,274 active patients. The recovery rate is at 52.93%.

New deaths

Six new deaths occurred in Anantapur and four deaths each occurred in East Godavari, Kurnool and West Godavari districts. Three deaths each occurred in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts. Kadapa and Nellore reported two new deaths each while Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported at one death each.

The death tolls in the districts are as follows: Kurnool (105 deaths), Krishna (83), Guntur (32), Anantapur (30), Chittoor (24), Visakhapatnam (16), Srikakulam (14), West Godavari (14), Nellore (12), East Godavari (12), Vizianagaram (8), Prakasam (8) and Kadapa (7).

Krishna district continues to top the State with the highest death rate of 3.17%. Kurnool in the second place has 2.87% death rate and in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Guntur death rate is between 2% and 1%. In the remaining districts death rate is less than 1%. The State's death rate is 1.17%.

Of the 1,935 new cases, 1,919 are local cases and 16 are imported cases. East Godavari reported 313 new local cases and it is followed by the Kurnool and Srikakulam which reported 249 and 204 new cases respectively in the past day.

The remaining cases were reported in Guntur (191), Anantapur (176), Chittoor (168), West Godavari (137), Krishna (111), Nellore (99), Visakhapatnam (84), Kadapa (84), Vizianagaram (69) and Prakasam (34).

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (3,654), Anantapur (3,466), Guntur (3,210), East Godavari (2,955), Chittoor (2,836), Krishna (2,615), Kadapa (1,870), West Godavari (1,827), Visakhapatnam (1,461), Nellore (1,254), Prakasam (1,206) and Vizianagaram (702). While the local cases are 28,255, the remaining are imported cases, including 2,416 cases of people from other states and 432 cases of foreign returnees.

Testing

Meanwhile, 19,247 samples have been tested in the past day and so far 11.73 lakh samples were tested.