Andhra Pradesh records 20 COVID-19 deaths in a day

A boy, wearing a mask, looking out through the window of a bus, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

29 July 2021 00:45 IST

Three districts witness zero fatalities

Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, the highest daily toll recorded in the past week. As many as 2,010 new infections were reported during the period.

The toll went up to 13,312, with a mortality rate of 0.68 %, while the overall tally rose to 19,59,942. The recovery rate remained at 98.25%, while the number of recoveries increased to 19,25,631 including the 1,956 recorded in the past day. The number active cases was put at 20,999.

Krishna district reported four more deaths during the period, while Chittoor and West Godavari reported three deaths each. East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two fatalities each, while Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam reported one each. Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts reported zero deaths.

East Godavari reported 386 new infections. It was followed by Krishna (293), Chittoor (220), Prakasam (216), Nellore (206), Guntur (170), Kadapa (142), Visakhapatnam (120), West Godavari (106), Anantapur (70), Srikakulam (46), Vizianagaram (25) and Kurnool (10).

The district tallies were: East Godavari (2,76,361), Chittoor (2,30,007), West Godavari (1,69,365), Guntur (1,67,512), Anantapur (1,56,113), Visakhapatnam (1,52,100), Nellore (1,33,669), Prakasam (1,28,984), Kurnool (1,23,124), Srikakulam (1,20,457), Kadapa (1,10,025), Krishna (1,07,969) and Vizianagaram (81,361).