Andhra Pradesh recorded 1 lakh job openings in three months, says portal

Professional and job platform Apna.co has said that Andhra Pradesh has become an important commercial hub for various companies in the last few months.

In a release, the company revealed that the State recorded nearly one lakh job openings in the last 90 days, with companies strengthening their workforce in the State.

Visakhapatnam has become an opportunity provider to many professionals in Andhra Pradesh as companies increased hiring to strengthen their workforce post-pandemic, the report said.

As per Apna.co’s data, the State has witnessed an increase in the number of users from 2020 to 2021. Jobs such as telecallers, data entry operators, relationship managers, and customer care executives were popular amongst professionals.

Users in Visakhapatnam were more interested in the jobs of call centre executives and telesales, while those in Guntur showed interest in business development associates and delivery partners. Users in cities such as Vijayawada applied for the role of telecallers, and field sales executives.

“Andhra Pradesh has continued to be the epicentre of opportunities for the rising workforce in the country. The State has grown multifold in terms of jobs and professionals with platforms such as Apna acting as a bridge between them,” said Apna.co Chief Business Officer Manas Singh.