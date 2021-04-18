Andhra Pradesh receives two lakh more vaccines, aims to complete vaccination of COVID warriors

VIJAYAWADA

18 April 2021 14:38 IST

With the sharp rise in the incidence of COVID infections, the State is going to conduct a special drive to vaccinate all the Frontline Workers (FLWs) and Healthcare Workers (HCWs) in the coming few days starting from April 19 as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Covid nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

Meanwhile, the state received two lakh more Covishield doses on Sunday in addition to the six lakh doses received on Saturday.

In a release, Mr. Srikanth said that the government is all set to launch the drive and ensure the remaining frontline and healthcare workers are inoculated.

He said out of 10 lakh workers, so far 5 lakh were vaccinated and an application that monitors and captures individual vaccination data has been developed to ensure all the beneficiaries are vaccinated in the State.

"The application will be used from Monday. All the medical officers will use the app to enter the details of vaccinated FLWs/HCWs. The app contains a list of all of them," he said.

Meanwhile, no sample collection centres and vaccination centres were opened as it was Sunday.