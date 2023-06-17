Andhra Pradesh receives four national water awards

June 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar presented the 4th National Water Award-2022 to Andhra Pradesh at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday for being the third best state in spreading awareness among people on the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water-use practices. Out of the 41 awards presented under various categories, Andhra Pradesh received four.

Principal secretary (Water Resources Department) Sashibhushan Kumar and engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy received the award on behalf of the State.

Other awards

KGBV School, Chagalamarri, Nandyal, got the second best school award; CCL Products India Limited, Tirupati, shared the third best industry award with Apollo Tyres Limited, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu; and Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, Anantapur, got the special mention prize under the best NGO category.

Sayed Shaheen Benazir and Habeebunnisa, representing the KGBV school, received the award from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Bollineni Vaishak and S. Siva Surya Rao received the award on behalf of CCL Products India Limited.

An Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre release said that the award was for its successful implementation of soil and water conservation, drought prevention, sustainable agriculture programmes for the development of rain-fed agriculture in the drought-prone Anantapur district for past 40 years.