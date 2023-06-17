HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh receives four national water awards

A.P. was honoured for being the third best State in spreading awareness on the importance of water and motivating public to adopt best water-use practices

June 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar presented the 4th National Water Award-2022 to Andhra Pradesh at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday for being the third best state in spreading awareness among people on the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water-use practices. Out of the 41 awards presented under various categories, Andhra Pradesh received four.

Principal secretary (Water Resources Department) Sashibhushan Kumar and engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy received the award on behalf of the State.

Other awards

KGBV School, Chagalamarri, Nandyal, got the second best school award; CCL Products India Limited, Tirupati, shared the third best industry award with Apollo Tyres Limited, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu; and Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, Anantapur, got the special mention prize under the best NGO category.

Sayed Shaheen Benazir and Habeebunnisa, representing the KGBV school, received the award from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Bollineni Vaishak and S. Siva Surya Rao received the award on behalf of CCL Products India Limited.

An Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre release said that the award was for its successful implementation of soil and water conservation, drought prevention, sustainable agriculture programmes for the development of rain-fed agriculture in the drought-prone Anantapur district for past 40 years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.