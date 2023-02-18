ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Rebel YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy booked for murder bid, 3 followers arrested

February 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NELLORE

I will not be cowed down by case foisted at behest of YSRCP, says dissident YSRCP MLA

The Nellore police have registered a case against rebel YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and 10 others for alleged attempt to murder a Dalit Telugu Desam Party worker here in October last year. Three of his followers have been arrested.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Nellore Town Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Srinivasa Reddy said the arrests were made belatedly on a complaint filed by a local TDP leader M. Venkatakrishna on Friday, as witnesses did not come forward to provide evidence. Hence, there was no progress in the probe initially, he explained.

In all, 11 persons, including Mr. Sridhar Reddy, were behind the alleged assault on Mr. Venkatakrishna, who was threatened with knives by the assailants led by one Alla Baksh on the night of October 22, the police officer said. More arrests would follow, he said, adding ‘‘none will be spared’‘. The arrested have been identified as T. Venkateswarlu (52), M. Raghu (48) and Javid (40).

Meanwhile, the dissident MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly constituency told the media that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was foisting cases on leaders and activists who had decided to sail with him in the political journey.

Alleging that the case was booked allegedly at the behest of Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who was on ‘‘Operation Nellore Rural’‘ to wean away his followers, including corporators, the MLA, who had raised the banner of revolt against the YSRCP leadership alleging that his phones were tapped, said: “Those who are with me fully know the hardships they have to face for siding with me.’‘

He asserted: ‘‘I will continue to raise issues concerning the people unnerved by political arm-twisting tactics. We will face cases legally’

