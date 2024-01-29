January 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said the government is prepared to provide necessary incentives for the development of the technical textiles sector in the State, while asserting that Andhra Pradesh (AP) has land and other resources and a conducive business environment needed for the flow of foreign investments.

Participating as the chief guest at a one-day conference organised as part of the National Technical Textiles Mission here on Monday, Mr. Amarnath said the Central government should be more flexible in attracting foreign investments and make certain changes in the EXIM policy in order to realise India’s potential as a global investment destination.

Single window system

He said the Andhra Pradesh government was giving approvals through a single window system, like no other State in the country has been able to do, to give a fillip to the State’s industrial sector, and that there was abundant land that was well-connected for the establishment of industrial units.

Textiles Ministry Joint Secretary Rajiv Saxena said efforts were being made to spread awareness on the technical textiles sector and encourage entrepreneurs, and stressed the need for skilled manpower. A sum of ₹1,000 crore was allocated for R&D in the area of technical textiles that have a wide range of applications, he said, adding that special attention was paid to the development of markets and promotion of exports and start-ups.

AP Government Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha said there was tremendous scope for the promotion of agro-textiles in the State and there were proven means to increase the production of crops, reduce water consumption by up to 45%, and fertilizer use by at least 25%.

Indian Textile Association president Avinash Misar said there was no dearth of marketing if technical textile products were brought out in accordance with national and international regulations and laws. AP Government Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles M.M. Naik, noted industrialist Ajay Shiroshi and others spoke.

