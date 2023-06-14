Andhra Pradesh: Ready to accept Chief Minister post if offered , says Pawan Kalyan

June 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - PRATHIPADU (KAKINADA DT)

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on June 14 (Wednesday) said that he was ready to accept the post of the Chief Minister if it was offered to him.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was addressing his maiden public meeting at Prathipadu in Kakinada district in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. Earlier, he kick-started the ‘Varahi yatra’ after performing puja at the Annavaram temple.

Addressing the people from the ‘Varahi’ vehicle, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I am being asked to contest alone. I am yet to decide the strategy. I will announce it at an appropriate time. I will happily accept the post of the Chief Minister if it is offered in the next elections. We will adopt any strategy to enter into Legislative Assembly in 2024.”

“In 2019, I was defeated in Bhimavaram in a fraudulent election. More votes had been polled than the actual number of voters in the constituency. In 2024, nobody can stop the JSP from entering the assembly,” he asserted.

Challenging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to “stop JSP if he can in the 2024 elections,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said “all the YSRCP legislators and Members of Parliament target me and the party everyday. It shows our strength.”

“From now onwards, we will work to ensure the collapse of the YSRCP. I am waging a battle against the rich. I will never bow down my head before the rulers who are not honest,” he said. He further said that the JSP was for harmony among the communities.

“I will continue to act in films to run the party. Movies are my only source of income. It is being earned legally despite troubles being created to screen my movies,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.