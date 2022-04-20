Andhra Pradesh: ‘RBKs facilitating quick services to farmers’

Zilla Parishad Chairman M. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said that the farmers were able to get quick service from the government through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

He, along with S. Kota MLA K. Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated a new RBK and Jagananna Palavelluva center at Relli Gyrammapeta of L. Kota mandal.

He said the Agriculture and Horticulture departments had been resolving the grievances of the farmers in no time through the RBKs.