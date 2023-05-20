HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: RBI’s decision to pull out ₹2,000 notes will check corruption, says Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party supremo has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is out to destroy both Visakhapatnam and Amaravati

May 20, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhugopal
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a roadshow as part of the party’s ‘Idemi kharma mana rashtraniki’ programme, at Anakapalli on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to withdraw the ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation, and has described it as a very good sign.

I had submitted a report on digital currency sometime ago, and the RBI’s latest move would certainly check corruption, Mr. Naidu said while addressing a public meeting at Anakapalli, near here, as part of his ongoing ‘Idemi kharma mana rashtraniki’ programme, on May 19 (Friday) night.

Mr. Naidu said that certain politicians were trying to win the elections by distributing money to the voters, and ₹2,000 notes were playing a major role in this. “Now, this will be checked to a great extent,” he added.

Observing that the prices of all commodities, LPG, and petroleum products were going through the roof, and if anyone raised their voice against it false cases were being foisted against them, he alleged.

Stating that he was committed to developing Visakhapatnam as an IT and tourism hub and promoting the city as financial capital, besides building Amaravati as the capital of the State, the former Chief Minister alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was out to destroy both Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.

Referring to the ‘Anakapalli Jaggery’, he promised to revive the past glory of the jaggery market if the TDP was voted to power in the State. He also promised to complete the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and Polavaram projects, and bring Godavari waters to north Andhra.

