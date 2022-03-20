Andhra Pradesh R&B Minister Sankaranarayana’s mother dies of heart attack

Ramesh Susarla March 20, 2022 12:24 IST

Ramesh Susarla March 20, 2022 12:24 IST

Malagundla Yashodamma, 80, breathed her last at her residence in Dharmavaram at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday

A.P. R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana looks at the mortal remains of his mother Malagundla Yashodamma, 80, at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RVS PRASAD

Malagundla Yashodamma, 80, breathed her last at her residence in Dharmavaram at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday

Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana’s mother Malagundla Yashodamma died of heart attack late on Saturday night. She breathed her last at her residence in Dharmavaram at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday due to a massive heart attack. Wife of Malagundla Vakilu Peddayya, she was known to be a kind hearted person who helped anyone who approached her irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Several YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party leaders made a beeline to the Minister’s house at Dharmavaram on Sunday morning and offered their condolences. Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Penukonda Telugu Desam Party president B.K. Parthasarathy and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu conveyed their condolences. General public and local YSRCP leaders gathered in large numbers to pay respect to the departed soul. Hindupur Member of Parliament Kuruva Gorantla Madhav and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarmi Reddy too expressed grief over the demise of Yashodamma.



Our code of editorial values