Andhra Pradesh R&B Minister Sankaranarayana’s mother dies of heart attack
Malagundla Yashodamma, 80, breathed her last at her residence in Dharmavaram at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday
Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana’s mother Malagundla Yashodamma died of heart attack late on Saturday night. She breathed her last at her residence in Dharmavaram at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday due to a massive heart attack.
Wife of Malagundla Vakilu Peddayya, she was known to be a kind hearted person who helped anyone who approached her irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Several YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party leaders made a beeline to the Minister’s house at Dharmavaram on Sunday morning and offered their condolences.
Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Penukonda Telugu Desam Party president B.K. Parthasarathy and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu conveyed their condolences.
General public and local YSRCP leaders gathered in large numbers to pay respect to the departed soul.
Hindupur Member of Parliament Kuruva Gorantla Madhav and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarmi Reddy too expressed grief over the demise of Yashodamma.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.