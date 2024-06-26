Andhra Pradesh R&B Minister orders repair of over 8,000 km of damaged roads in State

Stating that more than 90,000 kms of R&B roads were damaged in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years, Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy ordered for repair of an extent of 8,161 kms. He took charge as the Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy said that the government has plans to repair 5,731 kms of State and District Highways at an estimated cost of ₹2,153 crore. He said that the State government was able to spend more than ₹12,064 crore on the road infrastructure out of the total allocated funds of ₹14,970 crore between 2014-19, whereas the previous government spent only ₹9,015 crore out of the allocated ₹19,428 crore during 2019-24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.