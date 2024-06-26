GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh R&B Minister orders repair of over 8,000 km of damaged roads in State

B.C. Janardhan Reddy takes charge at the Secretariat

Published - June 26, 2024 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy.

Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Stating that more than 90,000 kms of R&B roads were damaged in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years, Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy ordered for repair of an extent of 8,161 kms. He took charge as the Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday.  

Mr. Janardhan Reddy said that the government has plans to repair 5,731 kms of State and District Highways at an estimated cost of ₹2,153 crore. He said that the State government was able to spend more than ₹12,064 crore on the road infrastructure out of the total allocated funds of ₹14,970 crore between 2014-19, whereas the previous government spent only ₹9,015 crore out of the allocated ₹19,428 crore during 2019-24.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.