Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema University cancels affiliation of 32 degree colleges

The institutions could not meet the mandatory standards set by Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education, says Registrar

The Rayalaseema University has cancelled its affiliation with 32 degree colleges of the total 101 for the 2022-23 academic year. It has barred the colleges from admitting new students in first year as they could not meet the required standards set by the Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

“However, the students who are pursuing the second and third years will not be affected by this decision. They can continue their studies in the same colleges,” University Registrar S. Madhusudhan Varma said in a release on Wednesday.

He said that these colleges affiliated to the RU did not have the land, buildings, faculty members, laboratory and library as per the mandatory standards. A team which inspected the colleges had recommended the cancellation of affiliations. However, they colleges can apply for affiliation again for the next academic year after fulfilling the criteria,” said Mr. Madhusudhan Varma.

The Registrar said that the students and their parents must keep in mind that the following 30 private un-aided degree colleges affiliated to the Rayalaseema University have been kept under Zero Admission (ZA) category by the Executive Council (EC) based on the recommendations by the FFCA and the University Affiliation Committee (UAC).

The colleges whose affilations have been cancelled include Kurnool Degree College, Kurnool; Rao’s Degree College, Yemmiganur; Ravi Degree College, Narasapuram; Sai Ram Degree College, Kodumur; Sri Satya Sai Degree College, Kodumur; Sri Venkateswara Degree College, Banaganapally; Sri Venkateswara Degree College, Koilakuntla; Sri Vyshnavi Degree College, Dhone; Siddartha Degree College, Yemmiganur; SR Degree College, Gudur; Nandanam Degree College, Kurnool; Gnana Saraswathi Degree College, Bethamcherla; NMR Degree College, Owk; Sri Venkateswara Degree College, Peapully; Bharathi Degree College, Gajulapallie Metta Nandyal; Sri Vivekananda Degree College, Betamcherla; Brundavan Degree College, Dornipadu; Sri Ramaiah Degree College, Behindmaruthi Mega City, Kallur, Kurnool; Sri Vinayaka Degree College, C. Belagal; Sri Vyshnavi Degree College, Nandikotkur; Sri Sai Venkateswara Degree College, Gudur; Nalanda Degree College, Nandyal; Unique Degree College, Kowthalam; B.V.R Degree College, Gadivemula; Vijaya Durga Degree College, Kurnool; KGR Degree College, Banaganapalle; Sai Sree Degree College, Dhone; KSR Degree College, Kurnool; Vignan Degree College, Nandyal; Sumourya Degree College, Holagunda; CV Raman Degree College; and Sri Vyshnavi Degree College, Pathikonda.