Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema outfit wants region to be declared a Union Territory

Parliament must adopt a resolution, urge leaders

The Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS), an umbrella body representing outfits agitating for a separate Rayalaseema State, organised its plenary session on Sunday demanding the creation of a separate Union Territory by merging Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Velur, Krishnagiri, Kolar , Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts as they existed prior to 1951.

Speaking on the occasion, RRS president Kunchem Venkatasubba Reddy said that both Houses of Parliament should adopt a resolution to carve out the new Union Territory before 2023 and eventually declare it a separate State. All political parties at all-party meetings should also adopt a similar resolution and work towards this goal by introducing a Private Bill under Article 3 of the Constitution, Mr. Reddy said.

Among the invitees at the plenary included Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) secretary Ram Kumar, RRS general secretary Vidyasagar Reddy and RRS leader Indla Prabhakar Reddy.